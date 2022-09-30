PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train in Gujarat

PM Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train between Gandhinagar and Mumbai

The train will provide aircraft-like travelling experience and advanced safety features including Kavach tech, an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Sep 30 2022, 10:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 10:49 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train. Credit: Twitter/@PMOIndia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train. Modi flagged off the train from Gandhinagar Capital railway station around 10:30 am. The train will provide passengers aircraft-like travelling experience and advanced safety features including Kavach technology, an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System, an official said.

