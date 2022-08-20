PM Modi lauds Goa for 100% 'Har Ghar Jal' coverage; Congress contests claim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded Goa for becoming the first certified state in the country to have achieved the goal of the central government's 'Har Ghar Jal' initiative.

"Goa has become the first state to cater ‘Har Ghar Jal’ and it is certified. Dadra Nagar, Haweli, Diu and Daman have also become 'Gar ghar jal' certified regions," Modi said. While Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu are Union Territories, Goa is the country's smallest state.

"Goa is playing a progressive role in the last few years in the vision of the nation. I wish all the people of Goa and local bodies. The way Goa has worked on Har Ghar Jal, it is an inspiration to the whole country. I am happy that other states will also come under this list in coming months," the prime minister said in a virtual address.

The Congress has however challenged the BJP-led coalition government in Goa over its claims to have provided potable water in every household in the coastal state.

"BJP is only misguiding people with baseless tweets and fooling Goans with false assurances. It is a shame that the BJP has tweeted that Goa is the first state in the country to achieve 100% certification of Har Ghar Jal. This is the biggest joke on the people of Goa.

"The claim is that Goa is the first state in the country to achieve 100% certification for having taps across all houses in Goa. What is the point in having taps when there is no water supply at all," Goa Congress spokesperson and legislator Sankalp Amonkar said.