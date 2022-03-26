PM Modi may be in for a surprise at Pramod Sawant's swearing-in ceremony in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may be in for a surprise when he arrives in Goa on March 28 to attend the grand swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his cabinet members.

Former BJP Minister and now Congress MLA Michael Lobo, on Saturday, dared members of the audience at the gala swearing-in ceremony, which is being held at an indoor stadium in Panaji, to get the Prime Minister's attention and confront him over rising fuel prices in the country, which Lobo said was causing hardship to the common folk.

"We oppose (fuel hike). The PM should take whatever measures to roll it back immediately. He (PM) is coming here and I hope somebody from the audience over there should stand and say this and tell him that we are really feeling the heat, not only in Goa, all over India," Lobo told reporters at the state legislative assembly complex.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be attended by the who's who of the BJP including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, top party office bearers, chief ministers of seven BJP-ruled states.

The much-delayed swearing-in ceremony will be held at 11 am on March 28 at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherji indoor stadium near Panaji, where several thousand persons are expected to be present. All ex MLAs and the current crop of legislators from the ruling and opposition camps have also been invited to attend the ceremony, even as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the event was open to all and sundry.

Earlier this week, Congress had also staged a protest march in Panaji to protest the rising price of petrol, diesel and LPG.

"Petrol prices have increased, diesel prices have increased. People of Goa, people of India have felt the heat and the Prime Minister should understand this and help to roll back these prices," Lobo also said

