PM Modi reminds Gujarat of bygone hardships, seeks blessings for team 'Narendra-Bhupendra'

Reminding people about the "days of frequent curfews", "scarcity of water, electricity" and of days when "Gujarat was unable to manufacture even bicycles" up until two decades ago to making Japanese cars now and aircraft in near future in Mehsana," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought more "ashirvad (blessings)" for "Narendra and Bhupendra for taking Gujarat's development forward for a new generation".

Modi said this while declaring Modhera village, known for its Sun Temple and located about 100 km from Ahmedabad, in Mehsana district of north Gujarat, as a round-the-clock "solar-powered village." In his poll-bound home state, Modi also laid foundation stones and dedicated multiple projects worth about Rs 3,900 crore on the first day of his three-day Gujarat tour. During his visit, he is likely to launch projects worth over Rs 14,600 crore and address public gatherings as the state gears up for election in less than two months.

After declaring Modhera a "solar-powered" village, the PM addressed a gathering where he said, "People of Gujarat have blessed me for the past two decades without looking at my caste and my political life. They reposed their faith in me blindly, saw my work and approved it. People have not just blessed me but also my colleagues."

The prime minister, who spoke mostly in Gujarati, spoke of how, as a chief minister, he used all his might to resolve "scarcity of water, electricity, something that new generation need not to worry about, education and health." He added, "You will be pleased to know that this son of yours has electrified 18,000 villages of this country."

"For the past two decades, you have reposed faith in us during which Gujarat established itself as one of the leading states in the country. I bow my head in respect of crores of Gujarati for their patience," Modi said, while seeking more blessings.

"I and my team need blessings so that the development of Gujarat continues," Modi said, who was accompanied by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel, party's state president C R Paatil and several ministers.