PM Modi to visit Maharashtra ahead of Assembly polls

Days before the announcement of poll schedule by Election Commission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a whirlwind tour of Maharashtra on Saturday.

Apart from Mumbai, Modi is expected to visit Aurangabad and Nagpur. During the day-long visit, Modi will perform 'bhoomi-pujan' or inaugurate infrastructure projects.

In Mumbai, Modi will preside over the groundbreaking ceremony for three Metro lines –Metro 10 (Gaimukh-Shivaji Nagar), Metro-11 (Wadala-General Post office), Metro-12 (Kalyan-Taloja). He is also likely to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the Metro Bhavan, the operational and control centre for all metro lines that will be constructed in Aarey. He will also unveil a mock train for Metro-2A (Dahisar -DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC).

Thereafter, he will leave for Aurangabad and then Nagpur. There are chances that Pune may also be added in the schedule.

In Nagpur, the PM will also perform the groundbreaking ceremony of a metro coach manufacturing facility located in Sindi dry port (Wardha). He will also lay the foundation stone for a broad gauge connecting Vidarbha's largest city with adjoining Wardha, Narkhed, Ramtek and Bhandara.

In Aurangabad, Modi will dedicate the first phase of ‘state-of-the-art’ Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC), which is developed under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), at Shendra MIDC.

The visit of Modi is politically significant as it comes days before the announcement of polls.