PM Modi visits his ailing mother admitted to Ahmedabad hospital

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Dec 28 2022, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2022, 21:55 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his mother Hiraba at her residence on eve of second phase Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100 years old mother, Hiraba, was admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad after she is reported to have developed age-related ailments Tuesday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rushed to Ahmedabad in the afternoon and met her mother in the hospital. After inquiring about her well-being, the prime minister flew back to Delhi.

Also Read | Rahul wishes speedy recovery to PM Modi's mother, says 'love between mother and son eternal, priceless'

A health bulletin released by the hospital stated, "UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad hospital's spokesperson hereby informing that Prime Ministers (sic) Mother is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad & her health condition is stable."

Hiraba lives in Raysan village in Gandhinagar with Pankaj Modi, the prime minister's younger brother. Scores of political leaders including Rahul Gandhi wished for her speedy recovery. Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "The love between a mother and a son is eternal and priceless. Modi ji, my love and support is with you in this difficult time. I hope your mother gets well soon."

Narendra Modi
India News
Gujarat
Ahmedabad

