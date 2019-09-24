Police close to breakthrough in ‘nude party’ case: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the police were close to a breakthrough in their probe into a series of raunchy posters soliciting customers for a nude party in North Goa’s Morjim beach, which went viral on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat, Sawant also said that police had already identified the location of the person, whose phone number was listed on the publicity posters canvassing for the alleged party that promised “unlimited food, drink and sex with foreign and Indian girls”.

“They (police) have started taking action. Someone has been located, I cannot reveal where now. We are trying to nab him immediately,” Sawant said, when asked about the progress of the preliminary probe being conducted by the Goa Police Crime Branch.

Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar also said that no such event would be allowed in Goa.

“We will not allow such a party to happen. There is a complaint. An enquiry is on. Such brazen vulgarities will not be tolerated. Goa is a boon from God and its natural beauty, seaside or rural areas or heritage tourism is like heaven. We will not let it be destroyed,” Ajgaonkar said.

Meanwhile, police sources said that the team investigating the case, had tracked down a lead to the national capital. “We are close to identifying a suspect in Delhi,” source said.