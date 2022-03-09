Police detain top BJP leaders including Fadnavis over protest demanding Nawab Malik's resignation

Maharashtra BJP’s top brass including Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis, his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar and state president Chandrakant Patil were among those who were detained briefly on Wednesday while they undertook a protest march demanding the resignation of Nawab Malik from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

The BJP staged a massive show of strength at the historic Azad Maidan in Mumbai demanding the resignation of Malik.

Thereafter, they undertook a march from Azad Maidan to Metro Cinema, during which the leaders were detained.

Malik was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate in alleged money-laundering case involving property deals with people linked to mafia don and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim. He is currently in judicial custody.

Among those detained besides Fadnavis, Darekar and Patil were former Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, former Energy Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, Nitesh Rane, Ashish Shelar, Kirit Somaiya, Mohit Bharatiya and Prasad Lad.

They were taken in a police van from the Metro Cinema to the Yellow Gate police station, where they were released after necessary formalities.

