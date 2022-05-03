Aurangabad cops 'looking into' Raj Thackeray's speech

Police 'looking into' Raj Thackeray's loudspeaker speech, to take legal action if needed

Maharashtra police are capable of handling any kind of law-and-order situation, said state police chief

PTI
PTI,
  • May 03 2022, 14:09 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 14:51 ist
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra police chief Rajnish Seth on Tuesday said Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against MNS leader Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers atop mosques.

Notices under section 149 of CrPC (preventing cognizable offences) have been issued to over 13,000 persons, he said. “Aurangabad CP is looking into the speech. He will take whatever legal action that is needed,” Seth told reporters, two days after Thackeray, at a rally in Aurangabad, called for “silencing” loudspeakers from the mosques from May 4.

Also Read — Raj to MNS workers: Don't perform 'Maha Aartis' on Akshaya Tritiya, let Muslims celebrate Eid

In the Aurangabad rally, Thackeray had asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed. Earlier on Tuesday, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Seth and senior police officials reviewed the law-and-order situation in the backdrop of the MNS chief’s deadline.

“Maharashtra police are capable of handling any kind of law-and-order situation. SRPF and Home Guards have been deployed in the state,” Seth said. “I appeal to everyone to maintain peace,” he added.

Seth said police are prepared to maintain law and order in the state and stern action will be taken against anyone seeking to disturb communal harmony. Leave of all police personnel has been cancelled, he said.

Police are fully prepared to tackle the situation in the state and have been given clear instructions to take stern action against those creating trouble, he said. Police have taken pre-emptive action against anti-social elements to avoid any untoward incident, he said. 

Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra
MNS
India News
Aurangabad
Dilip Walse Patil

