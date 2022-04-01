Political oneupmanship before Mumbai Metro inauguration

A political oneupmanship between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi and opposition BJP has started in Mumbai ahead of the commissioning of two Metro lines on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday would dedicate two Metro lines - Dahisar to Dahanukar Wadi Metro Line 2A and Aarey to Dahisar Metro Line 7.

From Sunday, the general public would be able to travel in the Metro lines.

The two elevated corridors span around 20 km and cover 18 stations.

The first elevated corridor, Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1, was inaugurated on 8 June, 2014 - around eight years ago. This line passes through Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar - covering a dozen stations spread in 11.4 kms, thus connecting the Eastern and Western suburbs of Mumbai.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the nodal agency for the execution of the Metro project.

The BJP has put up posters of prime minister Narendra Modi and leader of opposition and ex-chief minister Devendra Fadnavis along the route.

“It is great to know that out of all Metro works we started at a great speed, the work of 2 Metros lines have been completed,” said Fadnavis.

However, he hastened to add, “Around 80% work of Metro line 3 is also done but it cannot be started for another 4 years only because it doesn’t have crashed. If it's done in Aarey, Metro line 3 will run in 9 months! The MVA government must do it,” Fadnavis told reporters in Nagpur.

