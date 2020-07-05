Powai lake overflows due to heavy rain in Mumbai

The Powai lake started overflowing on Sunday noon as heavy rains pounded the financial capital of Mumbai and its neighborhood for the third consecutive day.

The entire coastal Konkan belt and other regions of Maharashtra received heavy rainfall over the weekend. The southwest monsoon had set in the first week of June when cyclone Nisarga had hit the west cost - however, there was a long gap before rains lashed Mumbai with full force.

Parts of the Mumbai metropolitan region received between 100 to 200 mm rainfall on an average.

"Mumbai received 70-100 mm rainfall in last 6 hours since morning 8.30 am. But its intensity slightly reduced in next 3 hours. Satellite and radar images indicate possibilities of intermittent heavy showers. Heavy rainfall warnings for Maharashtra coast and Saurashtra in Gujarat has been issued," said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of meteorology, IMD.

According to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, the Powai Lake, that supplies water for industrial uses, started overflowing to the Mithi river and gushing into the Arabian Sea.

After heavy overnight rains, waterlogging was reported form Postal Colony in Chembur and chronic spots of King's Circle, Sion and Hindmata.