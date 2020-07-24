PR firms create fake followers to celebs: Anil Deshmukh

PR firms give fake social media followers to celebs: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 24 2020, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 16:37 ist
Apps for Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and other social networks on a smartphone. Credit: AFP

Several PR agencies provide "fake" social media followers to Bollywood celebrities or other "big people" and such followers are used for trolling and data theft, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday.

The Maharashtra police will probe into the matter, he said.

"Several PR agencies give fake followers, called bots, to Bollywood celebrities or some other big people. Such bots are used for trolling or data theft."

"Hence, the Maharashtra police will probe into this," Deshmukh said in a video message. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

bollywood
Anil Deshmukh
Social media
Trolls
Data Theft

What's Brewing

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

Scandal, infighting erupt within ailing Congress party

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

America's crocodiles came out of Africa

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

 