Praful Patel seals the deal?

Former Maharashtra Civil Aviation Minister and NCP’s Working President Praful Patel has played a key role in sealing Ajit Pawar’s deal with the BJP.
Patel has been associated with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar since the early nineties and had always wished to see the latter as the Prime Minister.
A veteran politician, the 66-year-old politician, businessman and sports administrator, has relationships cut across party lines.
Pawar has hinted at action against Patel, Ajit and the latter’s close friend and party’s treasurer Sunil Tatkare, who is the Raigad MP.
A Rajya Sabha MP, Patel, who hails from Vidarbha, also faces some cases but enjoys a good relationship with the BJP’s top brass.
NCP, Shiv Sena to be part of Modi govt
There are chances that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Praful Patel-Ajit Pawar-spearheaded NCP group would get representation in the Narendra Modi-led Central government. As of now, it appears that two Lok Sabha MPs of NCP are with them.
The Shinde group has 13 Shiv Sena MPs with them. Besides, the Cabinet of the Eknath Shinde-led government would be expanded and ministers of state would include - which would include MLAs from both the parties.
