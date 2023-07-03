Praful Patel seals the deal?

Praful Patel seals the deal?

Sharad Pawar has hinted at action against Patel, Ajit and the latter’s close friend and party’s treasurer Sunil Tatkare, who is the Raigad MP.

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 03 2023, 05:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 05:30 ist
Praful Patel. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Maharashtra Civil Aviation Minister and NCP’s Working President Praful Patel has played a key role in sealing Ajit Pawar’s deal with the BJP.

Patel has been associated with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar since the early nineties and had always wished to see the latter as the Prime Minister. 

A veteran politician, the 66-year-old politician, businessman and sports administrator, has relationships cut across party lines. 

Also Read: 'Triple-engine' govt will run at bullet train speed: Shinde

Pawar has hinted at action against Patel, Ajit and the latter’s close friend and party’s treasurer Sunil Tatkare, who is the Raigad MP.

A Rajya Sabha MP, Patel, who hails from Vidarbha, also faces some cases but enjoys a good relationship with the BJP’s top brass.

NCP, Shiv Sena to be part of Modi govt 

There are chances that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Praful Patel-Ajit Pawar-spearheaded NCP group would get representation in the Narendra Modi-led Central government. As of now, it appears that two Lok Sabha MPs of NCP are with them.

The Shinde group has 13 Shiv Sena MPs with them. Besides, the Cabinet of the Eknath Shinde-led government would be expanded and ministers of state would  include - which would include MLAs from both the parties. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Praful Patel

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

India win the battle of equals

India win the battle of equals

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

 