Pragya Thakur appears before special court for Malegaon case in Mumbai

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday appeared before a special NIA court here in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in which she is one of the prime accused.

Her appearance came a day after special court judge V S Padalkar asked all the accused in the case to take note of his order (passed in May last year) directing them to appear before the court at least once a week.

Thakur had last appeared before the court in June 2019.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from here in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.