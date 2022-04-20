Pramod Sawant taking instructions from bosses in Nagpur, says Goa PFI

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is just trying to make his bosses in Nagpur happy, the Goa chapter of the Popular Front of India (PFI) claimed on Wednesday, attacking Sawant for raking up the issue of religious conversion in the state last week.

Speaking to reporters here, president of the state unit of the PFI Shaikh Abdul Rauf also said that the violence on Ram Navami, which led to the arrest of 15 people, was a "pre-planned conspiracy".

"We hope that the CM combats inflation. What is the price of fuel, cylinder, dal and rice? We are in an economic crisis. After two-three years of Covid, many of our youngsters are without jobs today. Many industries are shut," Rauf told reporters.

"Instead of focussing on this (inflation), he makes his bosses in Nagpur happy. We urge the people of Goa not to give attention to the CM's statement and focus on the issues common people facing," he said.

"Ever since the liberation of Goa 70 years ago, we have seen how Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, Shigmoutsav and other Hindu, Muslim, Christian festivals and rallies have taken place. But this is the first time that such a preplanned rally took place in Goa. Outsiders had joined the rally," he claimed.

"This was a preplanned conspiracy, to pass by the mosque and claim that they were stoned. There was chaos outside the mosque during our holy month. This issue was given a religious colour by the Sangh Parivar and their outfits. Goa is a state of peace and harmony," he said.

15 people were arrested following the clash between two groups on the occasion of Ram Navami in the port town of Vasco in South Goa.

Watch latest videos by DH here: