Preparations for 53rd IFFI to be completed by Nov 15: Goa CM

All preparations for the upcoming 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will be complete by November 15, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Sawant on Wednesday chaired a meeting of all concerned state government departments involved in creating infrastructure for the country's biggest film festival, which kicks off on November 20 this year.

The festival is organised annually by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which functions under the aegis of the Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting and the Entertainment Society of Goa, a Goa government agency tasked with preparing infrastructure for the event.

"Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur is also taking review from concerned departments. Post covid pandemic this edition of IFFI will be celebrated with more zeal," the chief minister told reporters.

The Directorate of Film Festival is responsible for the event's programming and curation of film-related events, which are attended by filmmakers from across the globe as well as several thousand delegates every year.

"All concerned departments have been given a deadline to complete works by November 15," Sawant said.