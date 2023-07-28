Progressive parties’ front plans agitation against Eknath Shinde government 

A front of 13 ‘progressive parties’ of Maharashtra is planning a series to highlight the issues of common people, farmers and working class and protest against the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government in Maharashtra.

The protests would be in the form of public meetings, 'jail bharo andolans' and march to Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by CPI(M) leader Dr Ashok Dhawale, who is the President of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS).

This programme was declared on behalf of the six member core committee comprising Dr Dhawale, Raju Shetti, Dr Bhalchandra Kango, Jayant Patil, Abu Asim Azmi, and Hitendra Thakur.

“The issues include remunerative price for agricultural produce, minimum wage and social security to agricultural labourers and unorganised workers, injustice and atrocities on women, dalits, adivasis, minorities and OBCs, the burning problems of price rise and unemployment, the defence of constitutional values and strong opposition to communal and ‘Manuwadi fascism’ of the RSS-BJP,” Dr Dhawale said.

Public meetings have been planned in Kolhapur, Sangola, Solapur, Pune, Nandurbar, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Palghar, Panvel, and Mumbai.

The statewide 'jail bharo' agitation on October 30 will take place at the district and tehsil headquarters with the participation of thousands of people.

The state-level rally to Mantralaya has been planned on November 28 to coincide with the death anniversary of Mahatma Jotirao Phule, the champion of the peasantry and of the anti-caste struggle.

This meeting was held in the office of the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) in Mumbai.

It was attended by Prof S V Jadhav and Advocate Rajendra Korde of the PWP, Dr Uday Narkar, Dr S K Rege and Shailendra Kamble of the CPI(M), Subhash Lande and Madhukar Kadam of the CPI, Rahul Gaikwad and Anis Ahmed of the SP, Pratap Hogade and Prabhakar Narkar of the JD(S), Sham Gohil and Ajit Patil of the CPI(ML-L), Vijay Kulkarni of the Lal Nishan Party, Kishor Dhamale of the Satyashodhak Communist Party, Sandeep Jagtap of the Swabhimani Party, Advocate D Rajbar and Dipak Chougule of the Bahujan Republican Socialist Party, and Mahendra Pandagle and Milind Gaikwad of the Republican Party of India (Secular).