Protests erupt in Maharashtra over remarks on Prophet Mohammed

Protests erupted in several Maharashtra towns including Aurangabad and Solapur, with people demanding action against BJP’s suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled party colleague Naveen Kumar Jindal over remarks against Prophet Mohammed that caused widespread condemnation.

The protests were reported from Solapur, Aurangabad, Parbhani, Jalna and Panvel in Raigad.

Police teams had been sent to disperse the crowds, while Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil appealed for peace.

“I would like to tell people of the state that the situation across Maharashtra is under control & peaceful. Everyone, from all religious backgrounds must try and continue that peace. Police were prepared…only peaceful protests were seen in the state,” Patil said.

Both Sharma and Jindal face FIRs in Thane district.

The Mumbra police station, which registered an FIR on June 7, had summoned Sharma to appear on 22 June to record her statement, while the Bhiwandi police station had summoned Jindal to appear on 15 June to record his statement.