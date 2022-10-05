Protests should be within boundaries of laws and Constitution: Mohan Bhagwat

Protests should be within the boundaries of the Constitution and the laws, else the society will fall apart, said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

"Whatever be the extent of provocation, protests always have to be within the boundaries of our laws and Constitution. Our society should come together, not fall apart or quarrel," Bhagwat said addressing the annual Vijayadashami rally in Nagpur.

He said everyone should speak mindfully and sensibly with a sense of mutual reciprocity in word, deed and actions. "We look different and distinctive, so we are different, we want separation, we cannot be with this country, its way of life and ideas or its identity; due to this falsehood brothers were separated, territory was lost, places of worship were destroyed - no one was happy with the poisonous experience of partition," he said.

“We are of Bharat, came from Bhartiya ancestors and its eternal culture, we are one as a society and in our nationality, this is the only protective shield, the mantra for us all,” he said.

Referring to the Udaipur incident, he said: "Recently in Udaipur and some other places, extremely horrific and grisly incidents occurred. Our society was stunned. Most were sad and angry. It has to be ensured that there is no recurrence of such incidents. A particular community as a whole cannot be taken as a root cause for these incidents."

"After the Udaipur incident, from within the Muslim society, few prominent persons voiced their protest against the incident. This manner of protest should not be an isolated phenomenon within the Muslim society rather it should become the nature of their large sections," he said

According to him, the Hindu society in general assertively expresses their protests and strong reactions after such incidents even if the accused are Hindus.