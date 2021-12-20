Prove allegation that Maharashtra minister was at Karan Johar's party, Mumbai mayor tells BJP's Shelar

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday dared BJP MLA Ashish Shelar to prove his statement that a Maha Vikas Aghadi minister was present in a party thrown by renowned filmmaker Karan Johar or tender a public apology.

A recent party thrown by the filmmaker had come under the scanner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after two actors tested positive for Covid-19, while it soon turned into a political tussle with Shelar claiming that a state minister was also one of the attendees.

Speaking to reporters at her official residence in Byculla, Pednekar, who is also a Shiv Sena spokesperson, asked Shelar to give proof to back his claim and also hit out at the BJP for creating unnecessary controversies through baseless allegations.

The BMC, which is ruled by the Shiv Sena, has taken necessary action in connection with the party, she added.

Earlier, the BMC had said it had prepared a list of those who had attended the party and intended to get them tested for coronavirus.

