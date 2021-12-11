Pune: 1.5-year-old Omicron patient recovers; discharged

Pune: 1.5-year-old Omicron patient discharged after recovery; 3-year-old boy asymptomatic

They are all contacts of the Indian origin woman and her two daughters from Nigeria, who were earlier found infected with the Omicron variant

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Dec 11 2021, 18:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 11 2021, 18:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl, who had tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district of Maharashtra recently, has been discharged from hospital after recovering from the infection, while a three-year-old boy, who was also found infected with the new strain in the area, is asymptomatic and keeping well, health officials said on Saturday.

The three-year-old boy is among the four new patients in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area. The three others are all adults - two males and one female. They are all contacts of the Indian origin woman and her two daughters from Nigeria, who were earlier found infected with the Omicron variant on their arrival here.

Also Read | Two weeks into Omicron outbreak, world remains in the dark 

The woman from Nigeria had come to meet her brother in Pimpri Chinchwad. However, apart from the woman and her two daughters, her brother, his two daughters, including the one-and-a-half-year-old, had tested positive for the Omicron strain, officials said.

"Out of the six Omicron patients found earlier, four patients, including the one-and-a-half-year-old, have been discharged from the hospital after they tested negative during their repeat test," an official said.

"Barring one female, who had a dry cough, all the patients, including the baby, are asymptomatic and keeping fine. The woman, who had dry cough, also tested negative in the repeat test and was given discharge along with three others. The other two females tested positive in the repeat test and that is why they are currently in hospital, but they are also keeping fine," he said.

Also Read | Maintain strict vigil on Covid situation with focused district-level measures: Centre to states

The three-year-old boy, who is among the four new patients, is asymptomatic and keeping fine at the paediatric care. The other three patients are also asymptomatic and there is no cause of worry, Dr Laxman Gophane, medical officer of PCMC, said.

Meanwhile, the only Omicron patient from Pune city, who has now tested negative, was also given discharge on Friday. He had returned to Pune from Finland, officials said.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pune
Maharashtra
India News
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron

Related videos

What's Brewing

As farmers head home, the poor worry over food, lodging

As farmers head home, the poor worry over food, lodging

Holy dip allowed at Sabarimala as Covid curbs ease

Holy dip allowed at Sabarimala as Covid curbs ease

NASA's new launch lets you asteroid-watch from home

NASA's new launch lets you asteroid-watch from home

An illustrated guide to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour

An illustrated guide to Covid-19-appropriate behaviour

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

Open Sesame | News in comics: Farmers' victory

 