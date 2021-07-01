Pune is now Maharashtra's largest city

Pune is now Maharashtra's largest city; surpasses Mumbai

However, Pune’s population is 34 lakh as against Mumbai’s whooping 1.2 crore

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jul 01 2021, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 11:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

The historic Pune is now Maharashtra’s geographically-largest city, surpassing the financial capital of Mumbai.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) now commands an area over 518 sq kms as against the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which is spread over 434 sq km.

The Maharashtra govenrment’s Urban Development Department on Wednesday evening issued the notification including 23 adjoining villages – this increasing the limits from the existing 331 sq km to 518 sq km.

However, if one considers the budget and population, Pune is behind Mumbai.

Also See | Mumbai-Pune train travel gets more scenic with glass-domed vistadome coaches: See Pics

The PMC has an estimated budget of Rs 8,370 crore for 2021-22, as compared to the Rs 39,038 crore budget of the BMC.

Similarly, Pune’s population is 34 lakh as against Mumbai’s whooping 1.2 crore.

According to the notification, the 23 villages added to PMC limits are Mhalunge, Sus, Bavdhan Budruk, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Kondhwe-Dhawade, Kopre, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Manjari Budhruk, Narhe, Holkarwadi, Autade-Handewadi, Wadachiwadi, Shewalewadi, Nandoshi, Sanasnagar, Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, Jambhulwadi, Kolewadi and Wagholi.

A decision to merge 34 fringe villages in the civic areas was taken in 2013-14, however, in 2017 only 11 villages were included and now the remaining 23 were merged with the city.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pune
Maharashtra
Mumbai
BMC

Related videos

What's Brewing

45 years on, Moa remains symbol of communist China

45 years on, Moa remains symbol of communist China

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

Xi hails 'irreversible' rise of China at CPC centenary

Xi hails 'irreversible' rise of China at CPC centenary

Covid-19 in sewage: Should effluent reuse be stopped?

Covid-19 in sewage: Should effluent reuse be stopped?

The internet eats up less energy than you might think

The internet eats up less energy than you might think

Fuelled by variants, Covid-19 pandemic surges again

Fuelled by variants, Covid-19 pandemic surges again

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

 