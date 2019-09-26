Pune rains: Five dead after wall collapse

At least five persons were dead after a wall collapsed at Sahakar Nagar in Pune triggered by overnight heavy rainfall on Thursday.

Teams of the Pune Municipal Corporation and National Disaster Response Force have been mobilised. The Mantralya control room in Mumbai and the Disaster Management Unit is constantly monitoring the situation.

Parts of Pune city and the district received more than 100 mm rainfall, reports reaching Mumbai said.

School, colleges to remain shut as heavy rain claims 7 lives in Pune Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/HeECe5o1we pic.twitter.com/1ekQLrgCuV — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) September 26, 2019

Pune collector Naval Kishore Ram has declared holiday for Thursday in the Pune city and neighboring areas of Purandar, Baramati, Bhor, and Haveli.

There were incidents of a couple of landslides along the Pune-Satara highway as well.

Water discharge of 13,000 cusecs is scheduled from Khadakwasla dam near the city and the civic administration has so far evacuated over 500 people from low-lying areas.

Traffic in the Pune city, the cultural capital of Maharashtra, has been badly affected. Waterlogging has been reported from low-lying areas of the city.