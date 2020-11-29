Pune sees single-day spike of 1,080 Covid-19 cases

Pune reported 1,080 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the district's tally to 3,41,540, while 18 deaths increased the toll to 8,380, an official said on Saturday.

He said the district's single-day addition of cases had crossed the 1000-mark for the first time since Diwali, which was celebrated recently.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

He added that 415 people were discharged during the day as well.

"Of the 1,080 cases, Pune city accounted for 528, Pimpri Chinchwad 217 and the rest were in the district's rural and cantonment areas. Pune city now has 1,69,394 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 91,967," the official said.