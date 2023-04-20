Rahul to move HC after plea against conviction junked

Rahul Gandhi to move high court after sessions court junked plea against defamation conviction

The Sessions Court in Surat, on Thursday, dismissed his plea making the task of Rahul regaining his Member of Parliament post more difficult

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 20 2023, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 15:43 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Rahul Gandhi is planning to appeal in high court after a sessions court in Surat junked his plea against the defamation conviction over the 'Modi surname' remark. 

The sessions court, on Thursday, dismissed his plea making the task of Rahul regaining his Member of Parliament post more difficult. In the wake of the ruling, Congress had said it was considering other legal options. 

(More to follow...)  

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
India News

