Rahul Gandhi to move high court after sessions court junked plea against defamation conviction

Rahul Gandhi is planning to appeal in high court after a sessions court in Surat junked his plea against the defamation conviction over the 'Modi surname' remark.
Rahul Gandhi to appeal in High Court very soon against the most unfortunate, most unsustainable and erroneous order by Sessions Court on most unfortunate, most unsustainable and erroneous judgement of district court: @DrAMSinghvi @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/mlDzLpSFa4
— Shemin (@shemin_joy) April 20, 2023
The sessions court, on Thursday, dismissed his plea making the task of Rahul regaining his Member of Parliament post more difficult. In the wake of the ruling, Congress had said it was considering other legal options.
(More to follow...)
