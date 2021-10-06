Raids on Cordelia Cruises to divert attention? asks Sachin Sawant

Stepping up pressure on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Congress on Wednesday questioned if the raids on the Cordelia Cruises was a move to divert attention from the Mundra drugs seizure and demanded a high-level probe into the role of private persons in the Mumbai raid.

Last month, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized 3,000 kgs of Afghan heroin in two containers at the Mundra port in Gujarat.

“Was the real goal to divert attention from Mundra drug seizure? We have seen BJP's drug connection in Goa, sandalwood drug racket and even in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. It's a serious conspiracy against our country,” state Congress spokesperson and general secretary Sachin Sawant said.

Also read: NCB summons Cordelia Cruises CEO in drugs seizure case

He demanded that the allegations made by NCP leader Nawab Malik must be probed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government as these are serious.

“We demand a high-level inquiry by the MVA government into collusion between NCB and BJP. How are private people part of the NCB raid on a cruise? With what authority? How do we see the vice president of BJP and a duper taking custody of the accused? How does their vehicle have "police" written on it? Has NCB outsourced their job?” he asked.

