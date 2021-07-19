Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, arrested

Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty, arrested on pornography charges

Kundra, a British-Indian businessman, was being investigated by the Crime Branch-CID of Mumbai Police

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Jul 19 2021, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 23:11 ist
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Credit: PTI Photo

In a major swoop, the Mumbai Police arrested businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor and model Shilpa Shetty, in connection with making pornographic content and publishing it through mobile applications.

Based on a case registered in February this year, Kundra, a British-Indian businessman, was being investigated by the Crime Branch-CID of Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai Police has confirmed the arrest of Kundra.

"A case registered with Crime Branch about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Raj Kundra in this case as he appears to be the key conspirator," Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale said.

"We have sufficient evidence regarding this. An investigation is in progress," he added.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have two children — son Viaan (9) and daughter Samisha (1).

Shetty and Kundra have been married since 2009. They welcomed their son Viaan Raj in 2012. In February 2020, the couple had revealed that they became parents to Samisha through surrogacy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty
Mumbai
Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries

Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries

Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel

Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel

Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in US

Dangerous conditions complicate wildfire fight in US

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

 