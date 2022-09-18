Raj Thackeray begins Vidarbha tour

In a bid to expand ahead of local bodies polls in Maharashtra, MNS President Raj Thackeray on Sunday started his Vidarbha tour from Nagpur.

The BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction have been trying to rope in Raj to form an alliance ahead of the elections but, he has not spelt out his strategy.

Besides, he had also asked the party’s Mumbai unit to prepare for all the 227 seats of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Also Read | Raj Thackeray’s MNS planning to go solo for BMC elections

Raj’s focus remains on the 'Marathi-manoos' and 'Hindutva'.

At Ravi Bhavan in Nagpur, Raj held a meeting with top party functionaries.

“The visit of Raj saheb is very important. This would boost the morale of party workers. A few months ago, Raj saheb underwent surgery and now he is back in action,” said senior MNS leader Prakash Mahajan.

In Vidarbha, Raj’s party is expected to contest seats in Nagpur, Amravati and Chandrapur municipal corporations.

During the five-day visit, Raj would have an on-ground assessment of the political situation in Vidarbha.