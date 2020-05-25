Raj Thackeray hits back at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on migrants strategy

Hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said other states will need permission before they hire migrants from his state, Maharashtra Nanvirman Sena (MNS) shot back.

Migrants entering Maharashtra too will need permission, MNS President Raj Thackeray said in a statement.

Raj, the cousin of Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, demanded that in future, the state government must permit entry only to bonafide migrants from other states.

"Henceforth, when migrants enter the state, they must be registered, and their full personal details and identification papers should be submitted to the police. Only if these requirements are met with diligently, will they be allowed to enter Maharashtra. Strict adherence to needs to be followed,” Thackeray said.

The Maharashtra government needs to look into this matter seriously, Raj urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.