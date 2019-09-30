Raj Thackeray-led MNS to contest Maharashtra polls

In a significant development, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navirman Sena (MNS) on Monday formally decided to contest the Assembly polls.

The MNS is expected to contest 120 plus seats in the state mostly in Mumbai metropolitan region and in urban conglomerations of Pune and Nashik.

On October 5, Raj, the estranged cousin of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and nephew of late Bal Thackeray, is expected to have its first public rally.

Raj took the decision to contest the polls at a meeting of party leaders, office-bearers and aspirants at the MIG Club at Bandra suburbs.

“We will contest the assembly elections and shall also win… The candidatures and the seats which we shall contest will be announced in the next couple of days,” Thackeray said amidst thunderous applause.

Raj has not fielded candidates in the Lok Sabha polls but he addressed a dozen rallies across the state targetting prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. His statement “Laav Re Video” (Play The Video) at his public meetings, earning the ire of the BJP top brass.

Last month, Raj was grilled by Enforcement Directorate for eight hours. The ED is probing alleged irregularities related to loans and equity investment worth over Rs 450 crore by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) in Kohinoor CTNL Infrastructure Company, which is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai's prime Dadar area. While Raj had reportedly made an exit from the project, it is now handled by Unmesh Joshi, son of senior Shiv Sena leader and former chief minister Manohar Joshi.