Raj Thackeray to visit Ayodhya on June 5

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 17 2022, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2022, 12:25 ist
Raj Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Sunday announced that he would visit Ayodhya on June 5.

“I am visiting Ayodhya on June 5,” Raj told reporters in Pune.

On May 1, coinciding with the Maharashtra Day festivities, he would also address a grand rally of the party in Aurangabad.

Raj also made it clear that from May 3, if loudspeakers are used in mosques, he would ensure that Hanuman Chalisa is played on loudspeakers five times a day.

