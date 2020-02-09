Raj Thackeray undertakes foot-march for expulsion of Bangladeshi, Pakistani infiltrators

Nearly a fortnight after he rebranded his party and changed focus, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Sunday undertook a foot march to demand the ouster of Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators.

Thousands of people, cutting across ages started from Girgaum Chowpatty, Marine Drive and assembled at the historic Azad Maidan.

Accompanied by family and MNS top brass, the 51-year-old Raj, led the procession.

Raj is the estranged cousin of Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.