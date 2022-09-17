Rajasthan BJP to organise 'Seva Pakhwada' to celebrate PM Modi's birthday

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said has said the party's state unit will celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as 'Seva Pakhwada' from September 17 to October 2, during which various events to help the needy will be held.
He said a blood donation drive and camps to arrange artificial limbs for differently-abled will be held among the initiatives planned.
Cow vaccination camps to prevent animals from lumpy skin disease will also be organised, Poonia said on Friday.
Modi will celebrate his birthday on Saturday.
