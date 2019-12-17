Rajasthan introduces 'Right to Health'

On one year of completion of Congress government in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that the government will introduce the Right to Health so that every citizen remains healthy in the state.

After flagging off a run for 'Nirogi Rajasthan' at Albert Hall, the CM said the government's priority was ensuring good health of citizens and it was working in that direction. “We want every citizen to remains healthy and it is the responsibility of the government also. Therefore, we are bringing the right to health. We have made 'Nirogi Rajasthan' theme for the state and hence we are going to introduce the 'Nirogi Rajasthan' campaign,” he told media.

The run was organised as part of a series of events to mark the completion of one year of the Congress government.

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony, the CM said the former Congress government (2008-13) led by him had introduced free medicines and diagnosis scheme and has expanded the scheme this time.

The mass campaign is aimed at creating awareness about diseases like cancer, menstrual hygiene, lifestyle diseases like diabetes, obesity, heart diseases, pulmonary diseases, stroke, depression and population control among others. Most of the cabinet ministers were p[resent there.

We have worked for all sections of society: Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who is also Congress state president, said the Congress government has worked for the interests of every section of society in the last one year. "Our government has ensured the reach of public welfare schemes to the common man during its one-year tenure. The government has kept in mind the interests of every section of the society," he tweeted in Hindi.

Congress govt has failed to deliver: Raje

Meanwhile, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje alleged that the Congress government is divided into two factions, and has failed to keep up its promises.

"There is no day in the state when there is no news of rape. Farmers are distressed due to hailstorm, the health sector is mismanaged and daughters are insecure. But far away from its promises, this government which is divided into two factions is steeped in the celebration of successfully saving its chair," Raje tweeted in Hindi. Instead of celebrating, the Congress should ponder over one year of its misgovernance, Raje added.

Raje accused Congress of cheating with every class, including farmers, youth, women, businessmen, and employees.