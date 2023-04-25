Ratnagiri refinery project trapped in controversy 

Ratnagiri super refinery project once again snowballs into controversy 

Local residents have been opposing the project for the past two years

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS , Mumbai,
  • Apr 25 2023, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 14:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

The proposed Ratnagiri super refinery project along the Konkan coast of Maharashtra has once again snowballed into a controversy with locals taking to the streets during the surveys.

The Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (RRPCL), which is expected to come up at Barsu-Solgaon in Rajapur tehsil of Ratnagiri district after it was shifted from nearby Nanar site.

In February 2024, local journalist Shashikant Varishe was mowed  by an SUV belonging to  real estate dealer Pandharinath Amberkar, who has been arrested by the Ratnagiri police for murder. 

For enabling the necessary surveys, the Ratnagiri Police have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Barsu and Solgaon villages.

Local residents have been opposing the project for the past two years.

Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut and local MLA Bhaskar Jadhav to assess the ground situation. 

State Industries Minister Uday Samant said that it was at the instance of Thackeray, who then headed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the project site at  Barsu-Solgaon was zeroed in.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the people are protesting against the project and it may lead to a “Jallianwala Bagh-like massacre”. 

The super refinery project involves an Indian consortium consisting of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) that signed an MoU with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco)  for setting up India's largest refinery and petroleum complex. 

The Rs three lakh crore  project that would have been the largest single location refinery complex in the world with a capacity of 60 million tonnes.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ratnagiri
Maharashtra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

China updates status of stationary Martian rover

China updates status of stationary Martian rover

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final

Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for WTC final

Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford

Last time I'll play Indiana Jones, says Harrison Ford

SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site

SpaceX wins approval to add fifth US rocket launch site

Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing

Moon shot: Japan firm to attempt historic lunar landing

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Thai zoo breeds endangered vultures

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Amid land crunch, China is now promoting sea burials

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

Badshah apologises for mentioning Lord Shiva in song

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

They were saying farewell: Dhoni on Kolkata crowd

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

'Climate-driven' Malaria spike in Malawi, Pakistan

 