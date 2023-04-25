Ratnagiri super refinery project once again snowballs into controversy 

The proposed Ratnagiri super refinery project along the Konkan coast of Maharashtra has once again snowballed into a controversy with locals taking to the streets during the surveys.

The Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (RRPCL), which is expected to come up at Barsu-Solgaon in Rajapur tehsil of Ratnagiri district after it was shifted from nearby Nanar site.

In February 2024, local journalist Shashikant Varishe was mowed by an SUV belonging to real estate dealer Pandharinath Amberkar, who has been arrested by the Ratnagiri police for murder.

For enabling the necessary surveys, the Ratnagiri Police have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Barsu and Solgaon villages.

Local residents have been opposing the project for the past two years.

Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg MP Vinayak Raut and local MLA Bhaskar Jadhav to assess the ground situation.

State Industries Minister Uday Samant said that it was at the instance of Thackeray, who then headed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the project site at Barsu-Solgaon was zeroed in.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that the people are protesting against the project and it may lead to a “Jallianwala Bagh-like massacre”.

The super refinery project involves an Indian consortium consisting of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) that signed an MoU with Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco) for setting up India's largest refinery and petroleum complex.

The Rs three lakh crore project that would have been the largest single location refinery complex in the world with a capacity of 60 million tonnes.