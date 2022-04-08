Raut claims BJP conspiracy to turn Mumbai into a union territory

Raut claims BJP conspiracy to turn Mumbai into a UT

Raut claimed that the plan has been in the works for months and that the home ministry was also made aware of it

In a sensational charge, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that a section of BJP leaders is working on a plan to make Mumbai a union territory. BJP leader Kirit Somiaya is heading this group, Raut told reporters.

"There are some leaders, businessmen, builders in the group....this has been going on for two months...a presentation has also been made to Union Home Ministry in this regard," he said.

Raut also said that the group may move court on the grounds that the percentage of Marathi-speaking people in Mumbai is declining and hence, it be declared union territory under the control of the Centre.

