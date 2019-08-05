Release of water from dams in rain-hit Nashik continues

Release of water from major dams in rain-battered Nashik district of Maharashtra continued on Monday as well, officials said, adding the Godavari river which flows through the city is still in full spate.

Though intensity of rains lashing the north Maharashtra district since Friday night is reduced, flood-like situation on the banks of the river in Nashik, and in Chandori and Saykheda villages prevailed on Monday too, officials said, adding the situation is under control.

On Sunday, water from the Gangapur dam was released at the rate of more than 20,000 cusecs which led to the Godavari river flowing above the danger mark.

According to Irrigation department, water from the Gangapur dam near Nashik was released at the rate of 18,909 cusecs (cubic foot per second) around 9 am on Monday and at the rate of 39250 cusecs from the Darna dam.

Similarly, water has been released from Bhavali, Palkhed, Chankapur, Haranbari and Punegaon dams in the district, they said.

The Darna dam with the capacity of 7149 MCFT (million cubic feet) has filled up to 93 per cent while seven medium reservoirs have started overflowing. However, Manikpunj and Nagasakya dams are still dry due to lack of rains in their catchment areas, they said.

District authorities on Monday shifted hundreds of people from Chandori and Saykheda that are surrounded by the Godavari river water.

Flood-like situation also prevailed in the temple town of Trimbakeshwar.

Overflowing water of the Ahilya dam near Trimbakeshwar has flooded streets in the town as well as the premises of the Lord Shiva temple.

Police on Monday restricted access to Trimbakeshwar via road for devotees who throng the temple during the holy month of Shravan.

Trimbakeshwar taluka recorded 368 mm rains in the last 24 hours ended at 8:30 am on Monday, followed by Igatatpuri (396 mm), Dindori (210 mm), Peint (243 mm), Surgana (148.3 mm) and Nashik city (158.3 mm), district officials said.

Intermittent showers continued in Nashik city on Monday.

City police are having a tough time to keep curious onlookers who throng the bridges and the banks of the Godavari river to witness flood, at bay.

Cases have been registered against 24 people for violating orders of police, a city police official said.