Revamped ECOA extends membership to all entertainment content owners

The Indian Film Exporters Association (IFEA) has been renamed as the Entertainment Content Owners Association of India (ECOA) bringing in emerging platforms under its ambit.

In its new avatar, ECOA embraces and extends its membership to all the entertainment content owners of all languages, genres and formats across all audiovisual platforms, said ECOA president Sushilkumar Agrawal.

The IFEA was formed in 1963 by Lim Billimoria and a few other Indian film exporters to promote and facilitate the commerce of Indian films abroad.

ECOA is symbolic of the changing times and acknowledges the meteoric growth of TV, OTT & Digital -- hence the body also wanted to bring them in their purview and expand their membership to these platforms too.

Agrawal said: “We are extremely happy to rechristen and relaunch ourselves and outspread our services to more platforms. The landscape of entertainment has changed drastically in the current times both in terms of production and exhibition, hence bringing its own set of challenges along with it.

"We at ECOA invite all of you to be a part of our illustrious family & trust us with our history & expertise in safeguarding your content. So that you can focus on continuing what you are best in: Creating cutting edge content & entertaining mankind globally.”

ECOA will issue notices to TV channels, OTT, digital and other existing and upcoming platforms for infringement and violation of their Member’s Rights. ECOA has also been coordinating with State & Central Governments, legislative authorities & other related departments for making representations for the reduction and revision in tariffs, taxation, levies, GST and policy matters.

ECOA is also planning to soon approach the Information & Broadcasting Ministry for appointing itself as an enlisted association for content registration and other related activities. ECOA will regularly also publish public notice ads on its website conveying trade acquisition of various contents and other rights disputes in the industry.

It will also constantly disseminate trade centric updated information and developments to the members on a regular basis.

ECOA will also create B2B opportunities on their website and platforms for content owners to promote and monetise their content globally. The body will also participate in important film markets and festivals globally and represent the objectives of the body and the interest of the Indian entertainment content owners.