Rhea Chakraborty shares screenshots of WhatsApp chat with Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Rhea Chakraborty shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations in which her late partner Sushant Singh Rajput is seen saying he was worried about his sister.

The screenshots which were shared with India Today, the actor appeared to be concerned about his sister manipulating Siddharth Pithlani, who was Rajput’s roommate .

The actor died by suicide on June 14. His death raised a series of questions as his family accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the suicide. The late actor’s family accused Chakraborty and her family of swindling to the tune of Rs 15 crore from Rajput as well.

The screenshots of the chat show Sushant appreciating Rhea and her brother. “Your family is very epic. Showik is compassionate and you too who are mine, you are a sufficient cause for the inevitable change and respite globally. It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks Cheers my friend for being a rockstar.” He added on to that by saying, “You please smile, you look great like that. I would try to sleep now. I wish I had a dream like Jamila. Would it be amazing? Bye.”

The actor appeared concerned that his sister, Priyanka, for whom he used the word ‘pure evil’, was manipulating ‘Sid bhai’, according to the shared screenshot of the chat.

“You do this, after the shameful act, making this a coverup to distract attention playing the victim card to the most non negotiable act of molestation under the influence of alcohol,” the actor wrote in a message that appeared to have been addressed to his sister Priyanka and shared with his then girlfriend as well.

The messages were from Rajput’s number, which Chakraborty had saved as ‘Sushi’ on her phone. DH could not independently verify the authenticity of the screenshots.