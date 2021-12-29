Rise of Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming': Tope

Rise of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra 'alarming', says Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to hold a top-level review meeting and a detailed interaction with the Covid-19 Task Force on Wednesday

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 29 2021, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2021, 16:26 ist
Rajesh Tope. Credit: Twitter/@rajeshtope11

Describing the sudden zooming of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra as “alarming”, state public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope said that infections are multiplying and the positivity rate is shooting up.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to hold a top-level review meeting and a detailed interaction with the Covid-19 Task Force on Wednesday evening of Thursday. 

Also Read | Maharashtra Covid-19 cases see a massive jump

“On 20 December, there were 6,000 active cases, on 29 December, now, it is around 12,000…since active cases are increasing it is a matter of concern,” Tope told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday. 

“A few days ago, the per day cases was around 500 to 600 but now it is 2,000 plus,” he said. 

However, he said that the daily testing numbers have been maintained and it was never brought down. 

Tope said that stricter Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be maintained and vaccination drives need to be stepped up.

