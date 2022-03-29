RPG Foundation and Khaki Tours join hands to spread awareness about Banganga through Heritage Walks

The RPG Foundation has joined hands with Khaki Tours in a plan to preserve the Banganga precinct.

The Heritage Project, an initiative of RPG Foundation, has been working around Banganga to uplift the community spaces, spread awareness and make it accessible to the public. This is being done in collaboration with BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation’s D Ward, under the guidance of Directorate of Archaeology and Museums and Government of Maharashtra.

The Banganga precinct is the oldest continuously inhabited site in the financial capital of Mumbai, dating back to the 9th century.

At the heart of the precinct lies a natural freshwater stepped tank, called Banganga.

The tank is surrounded by religious shrines, samadhis (Memorials), dharmashalas (Pilgrim rest-houses), deepsthambhs (Pillars of lamps), and other heritage structures.

Commenting on the partnership, Radha Goenka, Director of RPG Foundation, said: “We want to remind people of Banganga’s rich heritage and celebrate its stories. Our goal is to bring people back to these lesser-known heritage sites, and we hope to achieve this through our collaboration with Khaki Tours.”

Bharat Gothoskar, Founder of Khaki Tours, said: “We have been getting visitors as well as residents of the city to Banganga enclave for nearly a decade now. The oldest continuously inhabited enclave of the city makes one feel like Alice in Wonderland”.

The Banganga Tank is mentioned in the ancient Hindu texts of Ramayana and Skanda Purana and has a rich cultural significance. According to a legend, Lord Ram and his brother Laxman, visited the area on their way to rescue his wife Sita from Ravana, the king of Lanka. Lord Ram shot an arrow (Baan) into the ground when he felt thirsty. At the site where the arrow hit the ground, a natural spring burst out. The spring is said to be a tributary of the holy river Ganga. Hence, the name “Baan – Ganga”.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: