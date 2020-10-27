RPI chief Ramdas Athawale tests positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 27 2020, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2020, 14:05 ist
Ramdas Athawale. Credit: PTI

Republican Party of India President and Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale tests positive for Covid-19.

More to follow...

Ramdas Athawale
Maharashtra
RPI

