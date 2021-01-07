RSS skirts discussing farmers' protest, says Centre and farmers should resovle peacefully

Avoiding to make any public statement on the contentious agriculture laws and the agitation of farmers against them on Delhi border for over a month now, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in a guarded response on Thursday that "the farmers and the government should sit together and resolve the issue peacefully."

The saffron organisation refused to divulge its discussion and conclusion on this issue during the three-day national coordination meet that concluded today in Gandhinagar.

Briefing media on the concluding day, senior RSS functionary Krishna Gopal said that in the three-day meet a number of issues concerning the country and the society were discussed. He said that it has been decided to send cadres to five lakh villages across the country for collecting funds for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"After bhoomi pujan (stone laying ceremony) of Ram Temple on 5 August, an atmosphere has been created in the country to build a grand temple. Our cadre of Ram bhakts will reach out to 5 lakh villages across country. They will contact more than 10 crore families in the villages. We are hoping to get support from each and every household who might have done kar sewa in the past or have already associated with the movement. Minimum support for the construction of temple will be Rs 10. People who are well off and willing can contribute Rs 100 and Rs 1000 while affluent people can contribute as much as they want," Gopal told reporters.

The three-day meet was chaired by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat along with BJP national president J P Nadda and general secretary B L Santhosh giving speculations that there will be discussions on upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections and farmers' agitation, among others issues. However, the RSS functionary refused to share any details. There were a total of 150 top leaders of RSS and over dozen affiliated organisations.

"It was also discussed in the meeting that, Karyakartas will make efforts so that beautiful aspects of New Education Policy are effectively implemented. Besides this, different important issues such as conservation of water, tree plantation and freedom from plastic and thereby environment related activities are accelerated were also considered at the meeting," stated a press release.