Sadanand Tanavade to take over as Goa BJP president

Incumbent Goa BJP general secretary Sadanand Shet Tanavade will be the new state BJP president, the party’s returning officer for the internal elections Govind Parvatkar told reporters on Saturday.

“The period for filing nominations for the post of state BJP president ended on Saturday. We received only one nomination, that of Tanavade. He is elected unopposed. The formal decision will be taken on Saturday,” Parvatkar told reporters on Saturday at the state BJP office in Panaji.

Tanavade, who is also a former MLA, is currently the state general secretary of the ruling party. He will head the BJP state unit for three years.