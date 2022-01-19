Sailors hurt in INS Ranvir explosion being treated in Naval hospital

A day after an explosion onboard guided-missile destroyer INS Ranvir in the Mumbai harbour, the 11 injured seamen are being treated at the INHS Asvini here.

“Eleven injured personnel are being treated at a naval hospital in Mumbai. No one is critical,” Indian Navy officials said.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar has extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who died in the incident.

The three personnel who died in the incident were identified as Krishan Kumar, MCPO I ASWI, Surinder Kumar, MCPO II (PT), AK Singh, MPCO Com II (Tac).

The post-mortem was conducted at the government-run Sir JJ Hospital.

“We fully stand by the families in these difficult times,” Admiral Kumar said in his message.

A Board of Inquiry has been instituted in the incident and a probe has commenced.

The Mumbai Police has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

The explosion took place in the “internal compartment” of the vessel at the Naval Dockyard and there was no “material damage” to the warship.

