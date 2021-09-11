Sakinaka rape: BJP demands law on lines of SC/ST Act

As the Sakinaka rape-muder incident snowballed into a political issue, the opposition BJP on Saturday demanded a law on the lines of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act so that accused involved in crime against women do not get bail easily.

Both leader of opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis and his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar raised the issue and expressed concern over the increase in crime against women.

State BJP vice president Chitra Wagh lashed out at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and Woman and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur for the fact that the post of Maharashtra State Commission for Women is still vacant.

"I am told that the file to appoint Chairperson on women's commission has been sent back eight times by the chief minister and deputy chief minister. How is this government going to defend it?" she asked.

Read | Sakinaka rape case: Uddhav promises fast-track trial

Wagh said Thakur was now pointing fingers at similar assaults on women that had occurred in the past.

Wagh said that an act on the lines of the Atrocities Act should be enacted so that people involved in atrocities and crime should not get bail.

"There are experts, lawyers and the state judiciary department who need to come up with better measures that would work as deterrents," she said, adding that it seems that for the MVA government, the Saki Naka incident is just a number.

Fadnavis said that the accused deserves capital punishment.

"I know that awarding a sentence is in the hands of the judiciary. But I feel the culprit in the Saki Naka rape should be hanged to death," he said, adding that the incidents is akin to the Nirbhaya case.

Asked about the proposed Shakti Act, he said: “Existing laws are sufficient to take tough actions against the culprits. It is the will power of the state to take tough decisions and follow it up till the logical end.”

Added Darekar: “The onus of this incident is entirely on the state government because there is no respect left for the law. I am deeply anguished by her death...I can not describe my feelings in words. It is not only shameful, but it has made me angry. The state needs to take some action," he said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: