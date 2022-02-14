Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati to undertake hunger strike demanding Maratha reservation

In a fresh development vis-a-vis the long-pending reservation to Maratha community, Yuvraj Sambhaji Chhatrapati has decided to undertake a fast-unto-death at the historic Azad Maidan in Mumbai till the demand is met.

A Rajya Sabha member, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who hails from the Kolhapur royal family, is a descendent of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformer Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.

Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, who has been spearheading the cause of demand for reservation for the Maratha community, has over the years tapped every door for the reservation to the community.

“I will undertake fast-unto-death from 26 February at Azad Maidan,” Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati told reporters.

Of the total 52 per cent reservation in the state, SCs and STs account for 13 and 7 per cent, respectively, OBCs get 19 per cent, VJNT, Special Backward Class and Nomadic Tribes account for 13 per cent.

However, with the creation of a special category through the Socially and Economically Backward Classes Act, 2018, it breached the Supreme Court cap of 50 per cent and was struck down.

The state had created a special category SEBC and provided for a 13 per cent and 12 per cent quota in jobs and education to Marathas, a politically-dominant community in the state.

The Supreme Court had pointed out that there was no need to re-visit the 1992 Indira Sawhney judgement (Mandal Commission) which fixed the reservation limit at 50 per cent. The Maratha quota law breached this limit.

The issue has snowballed into a major issue between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress and the opposition BJP - blaming each other for the current situation.

Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif of the NCP said that the matter is in the Supreme Court. “There is a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan. Sambhaji Chhatrapati should discuss with,” he said.

