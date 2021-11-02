Sameer Wankhede raised 'private army' for drug peddling, accuses Nawab Malik

In yet another sensational charge, Maharashtra’s minority affairs minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Tuesday accused NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede of having raised a “private army” of sorts to carry out extortion and deal in drugs.

“There are several members in this private army,” Malik told reporters.

According to him, the members of this group include Kiran Gosavi, Manish Bhanushali, Fletcher Patel, Adil Usmani, Sam D’Souza.

Also Read | Wankhede meets NCSC chairperson, submits caste documents

“Are all the players in that private army…there are a few more members,” he said.

Referring to NCB case number 15/2020, he said that Wannkhede summoned film actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan among others. but no development since the last 14 months. “If nothing is there, close the case or take action. Case deliberately kept open for extortion. There is no charge sheet in this case,” he said.

On the allegations made by the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis that he has underworld links, Malik said, “Fadnavis was the chief minister for five years and he had the home portfolio…why he had not taken action against me then.”

Also Read | Cruise case extortion claims: Nawab Malik alleges link between Devendra Fadnavis and drug peddler

“It is said - ‘those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones at others’ - I don't have a glasshouse,” he said.

Referring to a prominent hotel in Mumbai, he said, “One party table booking rate was Rs 15 lakh and one hi-fi party cost used to be Rs 15 crore…Who was involved in such drug parties.”

He also added that Fadnavis was the chief minister and how come such facts have not come to his light and no action was taken. “What happened in these parties?” he asked.

Also Read | Sameer Wankhede a Hindu dalit, Nawab Malik must stop defaming him and kin: Athawale

Further targeting Wankhede, he said: “Wankhede's attire is very expensive. The wardrobe that he wore these days, the cost is at least in crores…he does not repeat shirts and pants…I will show the proof. I hope that honest people should see this type of growth.”

Watch the latest DH Videos here: