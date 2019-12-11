Samruddhi corridor to be named after Bal Thackeray

The Mumbai-Nagpur super communication highway - Samruddhi Corridor - will be named after late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

At the Cabinet meeting presided over by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the decision to name the project after Balasaheb was approved.

"The Cabinet has approved naming the Samruddhi Corridor after Balasaheb Thackeray," Cabinet minister Eknath Shinde announced.

For the erstwhile BJP-Shiv Sena, the Samruddhi Corridor was an ambitious project.

The project was the brainchild of then Chief Minister and now Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis while Shinde, then Public Works Minister, led the land acquisition and took the project to next level.

The 701-km longhighway, is the longest expressway in India, is an extensive project connecting 10 districts, 26 talukas and 392 villages.