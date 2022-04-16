Sanjay Raut: Sena’s trouble-shooter faces ED heat

"Seize my properties, shoot me, or send me to jail. I am Balasaheb’s follower and a Shiv Sainik. I will fight it out and expose everyone, I am not scared," said Sanjay Raut after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached some of his properties in the Patra Chawl land scam case on April 5.

After the ED action, the Sena leader took to Twitter. “Asatyameva Jayate (lie has triumphed),” posted Raut.

The indignant response was typical Raut, who like a good Shiv Sainik doesn't believe in backing down when faced with a worthy adversary.

And the wordplay, of course, comes naturally considering that Raut is also a journalist and executive editor of the party’s mouthpiece, Saamana, where he writes fiery editorials defending his boss, Uddhav Thackeray and denounces enemies.

Currently, the villain is the Modi government, which is looking to make life difficult for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, the result of an acrimonious political divorce between former saffron allies, the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

From slogging as a crime reporter to being the blue-eyed boy of late Balasaheb Thackeray to Uddhav’s go-to man, Raut has come a long way.

Raut has worked with three generations of the Thackerays and remains their closest aide. He has perfected the art of what is often referred to as the ‘Thakeri-language'.

Whenever the Shiv Sena is in crisis, the first call often goes to the workaholic 61-year-old journalist-politician.

A glimpse of his commitment came in 2019 when the Uddhav government was being formed. The three-time Rajya Sabha MP found himself in a private hospital for angioplasty, but that didn't stop him from penning editorials from the hospital bed or talking to the media.

The Sena leader clearly knows how to be in the news and the importance of timing.

Ace crime reporter

Born in 1961, Raut hails from the coastal town of Alibaug in Raigad district.

He started off working with the circulation and marketing department of a media house and subsequently worked for a news magazine in the eighties, writing on crime and politics. Blessed with a great memory, Raut used his reporting skills, contacts to work hard and carve a niche for himself.

Raut first came on the radar of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray when as a young journalist he wrote for ‘Marmik’.

The weekly was instrumental in establishing Raut’s first contact with the family, including Balasaheb's brother late Shrikant Thackeray, the father of Raj Thackeray.

A pivotal moment came in 1989 when Balasaheb launched the Marathi broadsheet daily Saamana, which became the mouthpiece of Shiv Sena and championed the cause of 'Marathi manoos' and Hindutva.

While Thackeray was the founding editor, veteran journalist Ashok Padbidri was the executive editor. In 1992, Raut replaced Padbidri for the top job, and there was no looking back.

With Balasaheb extremely busy with political activities, the task of writing editorials fell on Raut. The firebrand leader’s guidance shaped Raut’s journalistic skills, which are now on display in the editorials, TV appearances, where he can get aggressive to the point of being curt.

When cornered, Raut feels it is best to strike back. On April 6, Raut went after BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, alleging that the latter had siphoned off crores of rupees collected from people as donations to save the decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Currently, Raut's Twitter timeline shows that he is focused on Somaiya. It is Raut getting back at the BJP following the ED action.

In 2004, for his loyalty, Raut was rewarded with a Rajya Sabha membership, which catapulted him onto the national scene.

When Uddhav began his journey in politics, Raut slowly became a trouble-shooter for the party and chief negotiator on many issues. He also spends time with Uddhav's son Aaditya, who is currently a minister in the Maharashtra government, guiding him in the intricacies of politics.

On October 24, 2019, the day votes were counted for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls, Raut predicted that the "next chief minister would be a Shiv Sainik”.

Next month, on November 28, when Uddhav took over the top job, his prediction came true; so did the dream of his mentor late Balasaheb to see a Shiv Sainik as Maharashtra's chief minister. Raut would have been gratified that he played a part in fulfilling that dream.

Being a resident of Mumbai, the home of Bollywood, Raut paid tribute to Balasaheb by producing the movie ‘Thackeray’, which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the firebrand leader. He is also working on a film on socialist and the Sena founder's friend, late George Fernandes.

With central agencies going after top party leaders, it is clear that Raut, who can make the right noises and amplify it, will be indispensable to Sena's future plans as it battles a hostile Modi government.

